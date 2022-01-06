Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,741 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,147,000.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

