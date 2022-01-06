Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 16,239 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $618,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,287.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,460.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,438.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

