Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 1,481.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,159 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.58% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

