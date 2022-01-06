Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,551 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

Generac stock opened at $312.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.75 and its 200 day moving average is $418.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

