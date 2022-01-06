Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 33,919 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.77% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

FDL stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

