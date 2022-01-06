Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,655 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LKQ by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,556,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

