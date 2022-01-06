Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 366 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average of $223.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

