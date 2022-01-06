Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 108.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.48.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $229.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $138.74 and a one year high of $239.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

