Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 258.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,194 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

