Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

