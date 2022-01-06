Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,291 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

