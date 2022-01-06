AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,108 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

