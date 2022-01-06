AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

COOP stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

