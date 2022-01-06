AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGLB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sigma Labs by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Labs by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Labs by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 440.01%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Mark Ruport purchased 10,000 shares of Sigma Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

