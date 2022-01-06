AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

