AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 83,334 MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MMMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Taglich Brothers dropped their price target on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

