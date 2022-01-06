Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

AEGXF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Aecon Group has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

