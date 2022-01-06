Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

