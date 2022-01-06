Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given New €98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

AEOXF stock opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.86.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

