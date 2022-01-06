Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.23.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $73,106,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.