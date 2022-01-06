Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.70. 24,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.