AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,582 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for about 3.8% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.