Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 99,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 687,792 shares.The stock last traded at $45.23 and had previously closed at $45.05.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 575,909 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,691,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.