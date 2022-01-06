Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $1,168,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.06.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.35 and its 200-day moving average is $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

