Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

