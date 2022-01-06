AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. AirBoss of America traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$45.58, with a volume of 8453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.22.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.20.

The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.01.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.6499999 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

