Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $2.54 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $289.06 million and $2.65 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $2.54 or 0.00005912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.85 or 0.07880518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00076348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,957.48 or 1.00041900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008079 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

