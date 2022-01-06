Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of AKTS opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,989 shares of company stock worth $374,817. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.