Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$24.25

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$24.00 to C$24.25 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AD.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.89.

TSE:AD.UN traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.85. 57,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.77 and a 1-year high of C$20.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$849.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

