Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peters & Co reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of AQN opened at C$18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.16 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

