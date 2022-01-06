Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.19 (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $174.45 million and $116.85 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.41 or 0.07901010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00076179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.58 or 0.99962507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008013 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

