Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $578.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

