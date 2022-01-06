Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.63

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 51846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALHC. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after buying an additional 746,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 693,993 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

