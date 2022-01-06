Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $98.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

ALLK traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 135,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,619. The company has a market cap of $469.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35. Allakos has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Allakos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

