Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Allbirds has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

