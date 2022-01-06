Alpaca Finance Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $79.65 million and $14.56 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.05 or 0.07832784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00076433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,888.72 or 0.99742546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

