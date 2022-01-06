Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 1,170,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

ALSSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

