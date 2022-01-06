Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AAMC remained flat at $$17.90 during trading on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

