ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $19.99 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $809.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.