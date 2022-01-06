ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.02

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 7014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

The company has a market cap of $816.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

