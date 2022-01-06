Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axonics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

