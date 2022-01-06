Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

