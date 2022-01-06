Amalgamated Bank Has $561,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.