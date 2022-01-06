Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 115,608 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,771 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,369,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,911,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLS opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

