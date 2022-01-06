Amalgamated Bank Sells 436 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

