Amalgamated Bank Sells 452 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CareDx were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $41.04 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.26 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $987,925. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

