AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $206.40. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $194.07, with a volume of 3,636 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 22.02%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.56% of AMCON Distributing worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

