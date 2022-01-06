Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

