AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $399.93

Shares of AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.93 and traded as high as $402.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $402.00, with a volume of 5 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.47 and a 200-day moving average of $393.19.

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

