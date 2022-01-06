American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

